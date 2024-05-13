PLOVER — Eight chambers of commerce in central Wisconsin met at the Food + Farm Exploration Center in Plover on Tuesday, May 7 for the first Peer Network Conference. The event was designed to gather professionals from these chambers to share insights, collaborate and connect. Those who attended received a tour of the facility, participated in a variety of exercises designed to foster connections and spent time with their peer group discussing challenges shared in their common roles.

“This idea stemmed from conversations with the executives of the chambers in our region,” said Staci Kivi, President/CEO of the Heart of Wisconsin Chamber of Commerce. “We recognized the invaluable bonds and collaborations created among the executives and wanted our teams to have the same connections and the opportunity to build relationships with their counterparts.”

Staff from the following attended the program: Adams County Chamber, Antigo/Langlade County Chamber of Commerce, Greater Wausau Chamber of Commerce, Heart of Wisconsin Chamber of Commerce, Marshfield Area Chamber of Commerce & Industry, Merrill Chamber of Commerce, Mosinee Area Chamber of Commerce and Portage County Business Council.

“It became apparent that facilitating similar connections at all levels would not only enhance knowledge, but also promote a culture of mutual support and understanding,” said Kivi. “Within 24 hours of asking all executives if they would be willing to close down their offices for a day to gather together, everyone was enthusiastically on board.”

All of the participating chambers are members of Wisconsin Manufacturing & Commerce and have executives who participate as members of Wisconsin Chamber of Commerce Executives.