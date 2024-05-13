Wausau Pilot & Review

An officer is inured as crews battle a major house fire in western Marathon County, according to emergency scanner traffic.

Crews were paged at about 12:50 p.m. to the 700 block of Munes Street in Athens, between West Limit Road and Washington Street, for a report of a fire with visible flames and massive amounts of smoke pouring from the building. Multiple agencies responded with several staging nearby.

The first crews on scene reported the home heavily involved – with an officer injured. There’s no word yet on the extent of the officer’s injuries or whether anyone is inside.

This is a breaking story that will be updated.

The Pilot often relies on reports from police officials in control of a crime, fire or crash scene during a breaking news event. While these initial reports are valuable to readers, they also can be incomplete and even inaccurate. We let readers know what we can and can’t confirm, as well as when and how we received our information. Then we work to aggressively gather a wider range of perspectives and to verify the information through public records, interviews, photos and videos, all of which are verified before publishing. If you have any questions about our breaking news reporting, email us at [email protected].