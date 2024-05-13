STEVENS POINT – For great prices on hardy central Wisconsin perennials, attend the Portage County Master Gardener Association annual plant sale May 18.

The sale will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the parking lot of the Portage County Courthouse Annex, 1462 Strongs Ave., Stevens Point.

Master gardener members dig and divide their perennials for the sale. The selection is enhanced with flats of several additional popular perennials and annuals from a nearby wholesale nursery. Herbs, vegetable seedlings and some houseplants and shrubs also will be available.

Master gardeners will be on hand to answer questions, offer tips and help direct visitors to plants that meet their growing conditions. All plants are labeled.

Plants typically sell for prices from $2 to $10, and the selection is best early. Money raised at the plant sale supports horticulture education programs and books, scholarships, area school projects and public flowerbeds.

The annual Portage County Master Gardener plant sale begins at 11 a.m. May 18. Photo courtesy Portage County Master Gardener Association.