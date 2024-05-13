By Shereen Siewert | Wausau Pilot & Review

A Wausau man who crashed his vehicle while driving with a blood alcohol concentration 10 times his legal limit will spend more than three years in prison, following a sentencing hearing this month.

Dennis Campbell, 71, was charged in August 2022 with seventh-offense drunken driving as well as hit and run, days after an afternoon crash at the intersection of Grand and Weston Avenues in Wausau. Police say Campbell was driving a red pickup when he rear-ended another vehicle that was stopped at the intersection, then left the scene. A witness followed the pickup and took down the license plate number, which was turned over to police.

Investigators drove to Campbell’s home and observed damage to the pickup, according to court documents, and Campbell allegedly admitted leaving the scene of the crash. A preliminary breath test showed a blood alcohol concentration of .20 percent. That result is more than twice the legal limit for the typical Wisconsin driver, but is ten times the 0.02 limit imposed on Campbell due to his six prior convictions.

During a May 6 plea and sentencing hearing, Campbell pleaded guilty to the felony drunken driving charge, while the hit and run charge was dismissed but read into the record. Circuit Judge Mike Moran sentenced Campbell to 3 1/2 years initial confinement in prison and allowed 88 days credit for time served prior to posting bond. Campbell was also ordered to spend 5 1/2 years on extended supervision following his eventual release and to pay a $3,000 fine.

Campbell’s license will be revoked for three years.

Court records show Campbell’s most recent prior OWI conviction was in 2011.