Wausau Pilot & Review

The Wausau River District has a new executive director beginning this week, according to a news release.

Callie Wulk. Contributed photo

Callie Wulk holds a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration and a recent MBA with an emphasis in community and economic impact from UW-Stevens Point. The organization says Wulk brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to her new role.

Prior to joining the Wausau River District, Wulk served as the Director of Outreach at the Lincoln County Economic Development Corporation. During her tenure there, she demonstrated exceptional leadership and dedication to fostering economic growth and community development. Wulk’s commitment to the community extends beyond her professional endeavors, as she has also been a passionate advocate and thought leader for creative placemaking. She has co-authored case studies highlighting the significant impact of such initiatives.

As a Wausau native, Wulk is thrilled to return to her roots and contribute to the continued development and prosperity of her hometown. She is deeply passionate about community engagement and believes in driving sustainable growth through a people-first approach.

In her new role as Executive Director, Wulk will leverage her expertise to lead the Wausau River District in its mission to enhance the vitality and vibrancy of downtown Wausau. She is committed to collaborating with local stakeholders, businesses, and residents to create a thriving environment that reflects the unique character and identity of Wausau.

“I am honored and excited to have the opportunity to serve as the Executive Director of the Wausau River District,” Wulk said. “This community holds a special place in my heart, and I am deeply committed to its success. I look forward to working closely with all stakeholders to build upon the strengths of downtown Wausau and create a dynamic, inclusive, and resilient urban center.”

Wulk officially assumes her role as executive director on May 13.