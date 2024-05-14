Wausau Pilot & Review

WESTON – The D.C. Everest boys tennis team wrapped up the regular season Wisconsin Valley Conference dual meet title with a 4-3 win over Stevens Point on Monday at D.C. Everest High School.

The Evergreens (5-0 WVC) won three of the four singles matches, all in straight sets, and the No. 2 doubles team of Max Hoffman and Gavin Burress needed three sets to win 3-6, 6-4, 6-2, to clinch the victory.

D.C. Everest will compete at the Wisconsin Valley Conference Tournament on Thursday at Wausau East as it tries to win the overall conference championship.

D.C. Everest 4, Stevens Point 3

Singles: 1. Ted Kitchell (DC) def. Mitchell Thielman, 6-4, 6-4; 2. Calvin Gasall (DC) def. Tully Smith, 6-1, 6-0; 3. Will Matthews (SP) def. Sean Fleming, 64, 6-4; 4. Marcus Heineck (DC) def. Reid Neuman, 6-1, 75.

Doubles: 1. Jacob Lutgen-Carson Slowinski (SP) def. Adam Swedlund-Jonah Vesper, 6-2, 6-0; 2. Max Hoffman-Gavin Burress (DC) def. Wyatt Thielman-Will Bevers, 3-6 6-4, 6-2; 3. Drew Rust-Sebastion Nelson (SP) def. Tim Waller-Hayden Gorski, 7-6 (2), 6-4.

Records: Stevens Point 4-1 Wisconsin Valley Conference; D.C. Everest 5-0 Wisconsin Valley Conference.