WAUSAU – Impact100 Greater Wausau awarded its fourth annual $100,000 impact grant May 13 during its annual awards celebration at Great Dane Pub and Brewery in Wausau, Impact100 announced today.

Bridge Community Health Clinic was awarded $100,000 for its Salus Center renovation, creating two care pods for patients to meet with all providers (primary care, dental, behavioral health), in the same space simultaneously.

This model of care will reduce barriers, deliver wraparound support in one visit, and reduce anxiety for larger families and individuals needing to access multiple providers, said Jen Smith, Bridge Community Health Clinic executive director in a news release.

Bridge Community Health Clinic was chosen from three finalists by membership majority vote. The other two finalists, Hmong American Center and NAMI Northwoods, will each receive a $24,500 merit grant from Impact100 Greater Wausau. The grants are made possible by the 149 women who each donated at least $1,100 to Impact100 Greater Wausau this year.

Impact100 Greater Wausau is an all-volunteer women’s organization that combines $1,000 of each woman’s donation into transformative grants for nonprofits in Marathon County.