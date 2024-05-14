Wausau Pilot & Review

WAUSAU – Menomonie scored five times in the top of the seventh inning to stun Wausau East and win Monday’s nonconference baseball game 6-3 at East High School.

The Lumberjacks led 3-1 after six innings before Menomonie (8-10) scored five times thanks to an error, two walks and three-straight hits.

Iain Stahel had two hits and an RBI, and R.J. Stroming also had two hits for Wausau East (12-6).

Wausau East hosts Marshfield for a Wisconsin Valley Conference game Tuesday at 5 p.m.

Mustangs 6, Lumberjacks 3

Menomonie 000 010 5 – 6 6 1

Wausau East 000 111 0 – 3 6 4

WP: Bailey Casey. LP: Ryan Rodemeier.

SO: Max Erickson (4 inn.) 3, Casey (2 inn.) 1, Rex Drout (1 inn.) 0; Rodemeier 4. BB: Erickson 0, Casey 2, Drout 0; Rodemeier 2.

Top hitters: M, Charlie Mikesell 2×2, 2 runs; A.J. Zydowsky 2B, RBI. WE, Iain Stahel 2×4, RBI; R.J. Stroming 2×3.

Records: Menomonie 8-10; Wausau East 12-6.