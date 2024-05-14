Wausau Pilot & Review

ABBOTSFORD – Newman Catholic won a pair of individual titles at the 2024 Marawood Conference Track & Field Meet on Monday at Abbotsford High School.

Stratford swept the team titles as the girls finished with three wins and 95 points, just two points better than Marathon. Newman Catholic was fifth with 67 points.

The Stratford boys won eight conference titles, with a pair of triple-winners in Coltan Breit (long jump, 800 relay, 400 relay) and Jett Schoenherr (400 relay, 100, 200), and finished with 173 points. Marathon was a distant second with 119.5 points and Newman was seventh with 33.

Evie Bates won the girls high jump with a leap of 5 feet, 4 inches, and Nolyn Lindner placed first in the boys 400 meters in 49.93 seconds for Newman Catholic’s two conference titles.

Newman Catholic will compete in a WIAA Division 3 regional at Marathon on Monday, May 20.

2024 Marawood Conference Track & Field Meet

May 13, at Abbotsford High School

Girls

Team scores: 1. Stratford 95; 2. Marathon 93; 3. Abbotsford 88; 4. Edgar 68; 5. Wausau Newman Catholic 67; 6. Athens 59; 7. Wisconsin Rapids Assumption 52; 8. Phillips 48; 9. Auburndale and Rib Lake 39; 11. Chequamegon 33; 12. Prentice 21.

Boys

Team scores: 1. Stratford 173; 2. Marathon 119.5; 3. Edgar 116; 4. Phillips 73; 5. Auburndale 48.5; 6. Wisconsin Rapids Assumption 34; 7. Wausau Newman Catholic 33; 8. Chequamegon 29; 9. Athens 23; 10. Rib Lake 21; 11. Abbotsford 19; 12. Prentice 13.

Click here for complete results, courtesy of performancetiming.com