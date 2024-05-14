Sometimes when you love someone so much, you have to make decisions that hurt. That’s what my human had to do. She loved me so much she knew I needed more and she brought me to the shelter even though it broke her heart. She raised and loved me so well that I know it will be easy for you to love me, too. Don’t let my age fool you- I’m a high energy girl who loves to play and enjoys the company of other dogs, too. I’m used to regular grooming, consistent veterinary care and a whole lot of love. Can you help me make my mom proud?

Editor’s note: Pet of the week is a weekly feature profiling pets at the Humane Society of Marathon County in need of a home. To find out more about this week’s pet and the adoption process, visit the HSMC website here.