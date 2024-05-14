Aspirus Wausau Hospital

Manuel Evans and Lily Handrick announce the birth of their daughter Jesse Alexandria, born at 9:47 a.m. May 10, 2024. Jesse weighed 7 pounds, 8 ounces.

Gregory and Allison Bishop announce the birth of their daughter Ellie Ann, born at 11:44 p.m. May 11, 2024. Ellie weighed 7 pounds, 15 ounces.

Keegan and Jadence Buchkowski announce the birth of their daughter Wrenly Selma, born at 1:21 p.m. May 7, 2024. Wrenly weighed 8 pounds, 3 ounces.

Jeton Ibraimi and Amber Powell announce the birth of their son Jett Qani, born at 9:33 a.m. May 6, 2024. Jett weighed 6 pounds, 8 ounces.