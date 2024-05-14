Wausau Pilot & Review

STRATFORD – Stratford used a six-run fifth inning to pull away and defeat Wausau East 11-6 in a nonconference softball game on Monday at Hilgemann Field.

Both teams scored in each of their first three at-bats and Stratford led 5-3 after four innings before exploding for a six-run fifth to blow it open.

Emma Roeper hit a two-run home run in the third inning, Kalyn Schueller had two hits and Ashley Hollatz drove in a pair for the Tigers (16-6).

Bailey Berndt, Claire Coushman, Tristan Young, Adrianna Bodner and Henna Smerda each had two hits to account for Wausau East’s 10. Smerda drove in a pair as the Lumberjacks fall to 7-12.

Wausau East hosts Stevens Point on Tuesday.

Tigers 11, Lumberjacks 6

Wausau East 111 000 3 – 6 10 5

Stratford 112 160 x – 11 7 3

WP: Tria Tubbs. LP: Adrianna Bodner.

SO: Bodner (4 inn.) 1, Kaylen Majewski (2 inn.) 0; Tubbs 6. BB: Bodner 0, Majewski 2; Tubbs 5.

Top hitters: WE, Bailey Berndt 2×3, 2B, 2 runs; Claire Coushman 2×3; Tristan Young 2×4; Bodner 2×4, 2 runs; Henna Smerda 2×4, 2B, 2 RBI. S, Carly Pankratz 2B, run; Emma Roeper HR, 2 runs, 2 RBI; Kressa Wenzel 3B, 2 runs, RBI; Kalyn Schueller 2×3, 2B, RBI; Ashley Hollatz 2 RBI.

Records: Wausau East 7-12; Stratford 16-6.