Wausau Pilot & Review
Today
Mostly sunny, with a high near 67. East northeast wind around 9 mph.
Tonight
Mostly clear, with a low around 38. East northeast wind 5 to 7 mph.
Wednesday
Sunny, with a high near 69. East southeast wind 5 to 8 mph.
Where LOCALS Look First For News
Wausau Pilot & Review
Today
Mostly sunny, with a high near 67. East northeast wind around 9 mph.
Tonight
Mostly clear, with a low around 38. East northeast wind 5 to 7 mph.
Wednesday
Sunny, with a high near 69. East southeast wind 5 to 8 mph.