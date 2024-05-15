MEDFORD – Aspirus Health recently added two new clinicians to its cancer care services at Aspirus Medford Hospital and Clinic.

Thomas Oliver

Thomas Oliver, DO, earned his Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine at Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine, Erie, Pennsylvania. He completed an internal medicine fellowship at Lankenau Medical Center, Wynnewood, Pennsylvania, and a Hematology/Oncology Fellowship at Mayo Clinic, Phoenix, Arizona. He is Board Certified in Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology.

Melissa Swihart

Physician assistant Melissa Swihart is Board Certified by the National Commission on Certification of Physician Assistants. A Wausau native, she completed her bachelor’s degree at Central Michigan University, Mt. Pleasant, Michigan, and master’s degree at the University of St. Francis, Fort Wayne, Indiana.