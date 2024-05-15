Wausau Pilot & Review

Central Wisconsin Airport in Mosinee will hold annual live burn training exercises Thursday, a requirement as a Federal Aviation Administration certified Class 1 airport.

The live burn training will be held from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 15 at the airport 100 CWA Dr., Mosinee.

Airport rescue and firefighters will conduct fire training on simulated aircraft fuselage with live fire along Hwy. 153 on the east end of the airport. Noticeable training fires will primarily be happening between 7 and 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Airport officials say they do not anticipate any impact to normal operations during the emergency response exercise.