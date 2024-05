Wausau Pilot & Review

MARSHFIELD – D.C. Everest pitcher Addison Kluck fired five scoreless inning and the Evergreens posted runs in five different frames to defeat Marshfield 8-2 in a Wisconsin Valley Conference softball game Tuesday at Madson Field.

The Evergreens (15-6, 9-2 WVC) built a 7-0 lead and finished off the victory, adding another run in the seventh after Marshfield scored twice.

Kluck finished with eight strikeouts in five innings and Kelsey Meverden struck out four in two innings of relief for D.C. Everest.

Sydney Spear went 3-for-4 and scored twice, and Brooke Brown knocked in three runs for the Evergreens.

D.C. Everest will play its final Wisconsin Valley Conference game at Wausau East on Thursday.

Evergreens 8, Tigers 2

D.C. Everest 102 202 1 – 8 11 0

Marshfield 000 002 0 – 2 5 5

WP: Addison Kluck. LP: Katelyn Sternweis.

SO: Kluck (5 inn.) 8, Kelsey Meverden (2 inn.) 4; Sternweis 5. BB: Kluck 0, K. Meverden 1; Sternweis 2.

Top hitters: DC, K. Meverden 2B, 3 runs; Aubrey Klatt 2×3, 2 RBI; Brooke Brown 2×4, 3 RBI; Sydney Spear 3×4, 2B, 2 runs. M, Lillian Griesbach 2×3, RBI; Shylah Brogan 1×2, RBI.

Records: D.C. Everest 15-6, 9-2 Wisconsin Valley Conference; Marshfield 10-14, 5-6 Wisconsin Valley Conference.