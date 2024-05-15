WAUSAU – One of downtown Wausau’s newest stores was recently recognized for its interior renovation just nine months after opening its doors.

Object Homewares, at 314 Scott St., was awarded Best Interior Renovation under $50,000 at the 33rd annual Wisconsin Main Street Awards ceremony in April in Green Bay.

“From the beginning, we wanted to create a calm and inviting space to offer our goods which aim to create a slow and purposeful lifestyle,” said co-owner Sep Alwin in a news release. “With a commitment to retaining the original soul of the late 1800’s space, we feel we accomplished our vision, and to be recognized statewide is very humbling.”

Object Homewares is also owned by Sep’s wife, Rachel Alwin.