CUSTER – The Midwest Renewable Energy Association will host the Energy Fair’s Rise Up & Race 5K in June at its headquarters in Custer.

You can run, jog, skip or walk the 5K course on June 22 before joining others at this year’s Energy Fair where the fun continues all day long. This family friendly race kicks off from the MREA fairgrounds at 7558 Deer Road.

Arrival time is 7:30 a.m.

The race starts at 8 a.m.

$28 per participant

All will be timed

Participants can pick up their shirts before or after the race

Unique prizes will be awarded to top finishers once all runners have finished the route

For more information or to sign up, go to Rise Up & Race 5k.