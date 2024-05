Wausau Pilot & Review

WAUSAU – Medford scored five times in the sixth inning to bust open a tie game and went on to defeat Wausau West 8-4 in a nonconference baseball game Tuesday at West High School.

Cohen Bryant and Tony Iaffaldano each had two hits, and Brennan Fictum knocked in a pair of runs for the Warriors, who fall to 3-13.

Tanner Hraby and Max Dietzman each had two RBI for Medford (19-2).

Wausau West will play a doubleheader at Chippewa Falls on Friday beginning at 3:30 p.m.

Raiders 8, Warriors 4

Medford 002 005 1 – 8 9 2

Wausau West 010 012 0 – 4 9 4

WP: Nick Steliga. LP: Lucas Hager.

SO: Hager 1; Steliga (5 inn.) 0, Charlie Gierl (2 inn.) 0. BB: Hager 0; Steliga 1, Gierl 0.

Top hitters: M, Tanner Hraby 2 RBI; Max Dietzman 2 RBI; Ryder Kraschnewski 3×4, 2 runs; Wojcik 2B, RBI. WW, Cohen Bryant 2×4, 2B, RBI; Tony Iaffaldano 2×3, 2 runs; Brennan Fictum 2B, 2 RBI; Joe Graveen 2B.

Records: Medford 19-2; Wausau West 3-13.