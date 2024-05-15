Wausau Pilot & Review

The Riverside Fire District Board will meet Wednesday in an emergency closed session after the arrest of Fire Chief Rob Bowen.

Bowen, 52, is in the Marathon County Jail as of Wednesday morning. He faces a preliminary charge of child enticement – sexual contact, a felony. Official charges have not yet been filed against Bowen, who has no previous criminal history in Wisconsin. County records show Bowen was arrested May 14.

Wausau Pilot will release additional details about the charges when a criminal complaint is filed, likely Wednesday afternoon.

This is a developing story that will be updated.

The Pilot often relies on reports from police officials in control of a crime, fire or crash scene during a breaking news event. While these initial reports are valuable to readers, they also can be incomplete and even inaccurate. We let readers know what we can and can’t confirm, as well as when and how we received our information. Then we work to aggressively gather a wider range of perspectives and to verify the information through public records, interviews, photos and videos, all of which are verified before publishing. If you have any questions about our breaking news reporting, email us at [email protected].