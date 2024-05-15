Scott J. Prinz

Scott J. Prinz, 67, of Weston, Wisconsin passed away on May 13, 2024.

Scott was born August 11, 1956 to the late William and Dolores (Hantz) Prinz. He was a 1974 graduate of Wausau East High School. He retired from Sara Lee Corporation after 30 years of service. Scott was united in marriage to Tina Gass on August 14, 2021 at Willow Spring Garden in Wausau. He was an avid outdoorsman and will be remembered for his love of hunting, fishing and boating.

Scott is survived by his loving wife Tina, daughter Liz (Ryan) Hahn, grandson Parker, brother Bill Prinz, special puppy Chloe, and numerous nieces, nephews and lifelong friends.

Besides his parents, he was proceeded in death by an infant brother Dwight, sister-in-law Sandy Prinz, nephew Brian Prinz, and brother-in-law Richard Gass.

A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, May 18, 2024 at 4 p.m. at Covenant Community Presbyterian Church, 1806 Weston Avenue Schofield, Wisconsin. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to fetchfosterandrescue.com or covenantcommunitypc.org.

Jean M. Lella

Jean M. Lella, 88, Weston passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 11, 2024 while under the care of Interim Hospice at Our House Senior Living, Wausau.

She was born November 27, 1935 in Wausau, daughter of the late James and Marie (Tetzlaff) Callahan. On July 11, 1959 she married Joseph “Joe” Lella at St. James Catholic Church, Wausau. He survives.

Jean was a registered nurse at the former St. Mary’s Hospital, Wausau and the former Wausau Hospital. Jean and Joe enjoyed spending time during the summer at their cottage up north and also wintering in Arizona.

Some of Jean’s other hobbies included reading, traveling, taking an occasional trip to the casino and watching old movies.

Survivors include her husband, Joe Lella, Weston, her children, Jan (Tony) Skrzypchak, Weston and Joseph J. Lella, Wausau, one grandson, Alex (Rachel) Skrzypchak, Wausau and a great granddaughter, Olivia Skrzypchak, her siblings, Judy Krueger, Naples, FL, Jacqueline Kroll, Punta Gorda, FL, James Callahan, Presque Isle and Jay Callahan, Rhinelander and numerous nieces and nephews.

Besides her parents she was preceded in death by a brother, Tom and two sisters, Joyce and Joan.

A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, May 23, 2024 at the Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, 1302 Sixth Street, Wausau. Visitation will be held on Thursday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of services all at the Sixth Street funeral home. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com

Gary L. Lehman

Gary Lee Lehman, a servant of God, peacefully passed away with his family by his side on May 12, 2024, at the age of 78, at the care of Aspirus Wausau Hospital. He was born July 4, 1945, in Athens, WI to Edmund and Rose (Romang) Lehman.

He was a graduate of Athens High School in 1963 where he met his wife Mary Lou (Calmes). They married on January 2, 1965, at Wuertzburg Church in Athens. Dad worked at Marathon Cheese for a few years, Marathon Electric in Wausau for 44 and a half years, and drove truck part-time for Fisher Trucking and Peter Trucking.

Gary’s love for God, his family, friends, the church, and the Packers/Brewers was evident. He was an Elder for the Mill Church in Stratford and the Community Church in Edgar. He played an integral part in helping both churches get started.

Gary loved spending time with his family, watching his grandchildren in numerous extracurricular activities, having campfires, watching the Packers and Brewers with his dog Champ, and playing cards with family every single day. His hobbies were cycling, camping, hunting, and snowmobiling.

He is survived by his wife, Mary Lou; sister, Diane (Ron) Aphelbeck; sister-in-law, Kitty Lehman; his four children, Larry (Tracey) Lehman, Alan (Kris) Lehman, Denice (Doug) Pilgrim, and Nathan (Gina) Lehman; along with 13 grandchildren, Marshall (Brook) Lehman, Shay (Michelle) Lehman, Reed (Cassie) Lehman, Blake (Miranda) Lehman, Cade Lehman, Callie Lehman, Dominique Lehman, Shontay (Travis) Firnstahl, Deirdra Pilgrim, Sondra Pilgrim, Deagon Pilgrim, Drayton Lehman, and Adalyn Lehman; and 13 great-grandchildren.

Gary was preceded in death by his parents, Edmund and Rose Lehman; sister, Shirley Rodman; and brother, Edward Lehman.

Dad very seldom ever got mad, except for when the officials screwed over the Packers and Brewers.

This world is a better place because of you, Dad. Love You.

A memorial service will be at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, May 18, 2024 at The Mill Church, 213902 State Highway 97, Stratford, with Pastor Nick Bancuk officiating. Visitation will begin at 9:00 a.m. until the time of service at the church. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com.

Deborah A. Kizewski

Deborah “Debby” A. Kizewski, 69, Wausau, passed away on Monday, May 13, 2024 at Aspirus Wausau Hospital.

She was born September 23, 1954 in Stevens Point, WI, daughter of the late George and Patricia “Patsy” (Eckman) Mrozinski. On September 22, 1973, she married Jerome “Jerry” Kizewski in Stevens Point. He survives.

For 30 years, Debby enjoyed working at Fiskars until her retirement in 2012. In her younger years, she liked to go canoeing on the Wisconsin River, take her children to the local pool and camping trips with her family. Throughout her life she enjoyed flower gardening, bird watching, was an avid collector of bumble bees and liked to watch the Brewers and Packers.

Most of all, she loved to spend time with her family. She will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.

Survivors include, her husband, Jerry Kizewski, Wausau; two sons, Jason (Lori) Kizewski, Wausau and Eric (Aimee) Kizewski, Eden Prairie, MN; four grandchildren, Reece, Colton, Ava and Nolan; and her twin brother, Jeff Mrozinski, Stevens Point.

A celebration of life will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, May 24, 2024 at Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, 1302 Sixth Street, Wausau. Visitation will be on Friday from 9:00 a.m. until time of services at the funeral home.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com

Larry A. St. John

Larry “L.A. Broke Ass” Allen St. John was born on June 1, 1968 in Neillsville Wisconsin to Henrietta Woodkey. He passed away unexpectedly on May 12, 2024 at age 55 in Aspirus Wausau Hospital surrounded by family.

Though Larry was a man of few words, he was known by many for his giving heart,sharp tongue and quick wit. His many passions included racing, both watching in person or on his beloved big screen, e biking with Deanna; Fishing (he always had a pole with him) tinkering or washing his new truck, music (Keep it Loud!) and the thrill of finding treasures. Every Thursday, rain or sine, you could find Larry at State Park Speedway indulging on track food and soaking in the smell of fuel oil and burnt rubber, because you know there’s nothing like it; or on the weekends he and Deanna would attend many eves of destruction or any race they could find. His adventurous spirit and love for the outdoors led him and whomever was with to exciting new experiences.

He is survived by his life partner DeAnna Eckardt. Children: Sarah St. John, Lawrence “Scooby” St. John (Emily), stepdaughter Stephanie Rampart; Grandchildren Cyrian, Ayanna, Kavarie, Lamaya, Kyaire, Nyla, Ember Devon, and Roman; Sister Renee (Roy) Olson and many nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his mother Henrietta WoodKey, 3/8/23 and daughter Alicia St. John 4/14/2018.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held on his birthday, June 1, 2024 from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at his home in Lazy Acre Mobile Home Park. Follow the signs. Please wear your favorite race car apparel.

Larry will be deeply missed by all that knew him, from the park residents, at the many mobile home he was a maintenance technician of to a stranger, he would give the last dollar to if they needed it. His kind and giving spirit and zest for life will remain in the lives of those he touched forever.

Larry, enjoy Heaven’s view of the race. Forever, we will think of you at the thrill of every “Gentlemen, Start your Engines. You will be with us in the sweet smell of fuel oil and burnt rubber. Forever chanting Boogettie Boogettie.

Mid Wisconsin Cremation Society is assisting family at this time. Online condolences may be expressed at MWCS.WS

Janice E. Weyneth

Janice E (Accola) Weyneth 81 town of Texas died peacefully at her home surrounded by her loving family by her side on May 11th, 2024.

She was born August 8th, 1942, in the town of Medford, Wisconsin. She was the daughter of Herman and Frances (Stendel) Accola. On September 18th, 1965, she married Thomas W. Weyneth. Who preceded her in death.

For 47 years she worked for Riiser Energy as a Manager and Cashier.

Some of Janice favorite things to do were to play cards and cribbage with her family. She was an avid bird watcher. She enjoyed going to concerts and listening to music. Back in the day she loved keeping track of all the movie stars. She enjoyed drawing and painting. She was a Green Bay Packer fan and enjoyed watching the games with her family. She especially enjoyed making special birthday cakes for her grandchildren. She also enjoyed watching her grandchildren over the years and her great-grandson.

Survivors included three children Allie (Robb) Schmutzer, Amy Weyneth Babl and Jason (Erika) Weyneth. Four grandchildren Alexander, Trevor Weyneth. Mason, Amy Babl and Great-grandson Noah Weyneth. And many nieces.

Besides her parents she was preceded in death by her husband Thomas. One sister Joanie (Accola) Dittrick, one brother James Accola.

In accordance with Janice’s wish no funeral service will be held.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Jesse Ryan-Geiger NP Apollo Senior Care LLC and Roseann Keen RN Compassus Hospice.

In lea of flowers, you can make a charitable donation to St. Jude’s Hospital for Children.

Mid Wisconsin Cremation Society is assisting family at this time. Online condolences may be expressed at MWCS.WS