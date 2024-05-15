Wausau Pilot & Review

WAUSAU – Wausau East broke open a tie game with a four-run third inning and went on to finish off a 9-1 win over Marshfield in a Wisconsin Valley Conference baseball game Tuesday at East High School.

Oliver Turjaski had a single, a triple and four RBI in the win for Wausau East (11-5, 5-3 WVC).

R.J. Stroming threw a complete game four-hitter for the Lumberjacks, striking out three and walking three.

Marshfield suffered its fifth-straight loss to fall to 3-14 overall and 3-6 in the conference.

Zach Pagel added three hits, and Ryan Rodemeier had two RBI and two runs scored for East.

The two teams will play again Thursday at Jack Hackman Field in Marshfield beginning at 5 p.m.

Lumberjacks 9, Tigers 1

Marshfield 001 000 0 – 1 4 5

Wausau East 014 004 x – 9 10 1

WP: R.J. Stroming. LP: Tyler Kremer.

SO: Kremer (5 inn.) 7, Brant Freis (1 inn.) 0; Stroming 3. BB: Kremer 2, Freis 2; Stroming 3.

Top hitters: M, Bryce Schade 2B; Caleb Schaefer 2B; Jakob Sadowska RBI. WE, Davis Winter 2×4, 2 runs; Iain Stahel 2 runs; Ryan Rodemeier 2 runs, 2 RBI; Oliver Turjaski 2×4, 3B, 4 RBI; Zach Pagel 3×3.

Records: Marshfield 3-14, 3-6 Wisconsin Valley Conference; Wausau East 11-5, 5-3 Wisconsin Valley Conference.