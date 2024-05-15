Wausau Pilot & Review

WAUSAU – Marshfield’s Keegan Fredrick tied Stevens Point’s Zach Hinchcliffe for medalist honors with a 74 as the Tigers finished fourth at the sixth leg of the Wisconsin Valley Conference Boys Golf Tournament on Tuesday at Trapp River Golf Course.

Wausau West’s Russell Harder and Wausau East’s Sam Barthels tied for third with 75s, and East’s Teddy Schlindwein was fifth with a 76 as East won the team title with a 305, seven strokes in front of Stevens Point.

Merrill had its best finish in the season tournament taking third with a 321, and Marshfield was next with a 323.

Cooper Bjerke and Brody Trantow finished in a four-way tie for sixth with 77s as well for Wausau East.

Ben Zoesch led D.C. Everest, which placed seventh as a team, with an 82.

Schlindwein leads Bjerke by 2½ points for the individual lead, and Wausau East can secure the team championship with a top-two finish at the seventh and final WVC meet on Friday at Merrill Public Golf Course.

Wisconsin Valley Conference Boys Golf Tournament

Meet No. 6, May 14, at Trapp River Golf Course, Wausau

Team scores: 1. Wausau East 305; 2. Stevens Point 312; 3. Merrill 321; 4. Marshfield 323; 5. Wisconsin Rapids 326; 6. Wausau West 330; 7. D.C. Everest 335.

Individual scores: 1. Keegan Fredrick (MAR) and Zach Hinchcliffe (SP) 74; 3. Russell Harder (WW) and Sam Barthels (WE) 75; 5. Teddy Schlindwein (WE) 76; 6. Cooper Bjerke (WE), Jacob Schmeltzer (MER), Parker Klebenow (MER) and Brody Trantow (WE) 77; 10. Jax Pagel (WR) 78; 11. Hayden Ackerlund (SP) and Carter Combs (SP) 79; 13. Nate Earnest (SP) 80; 14. Ryan Trucco (WW), Sawyer Krambs (WE) and Connor Jensen (WR) 81; 17. Ben Zoesch (DC) and Colton Burrows (MER) 82; 19. Maxx Oertel (MAR), Tyler Heiman (MAR), Afton Hamill (MAR), Karter Quevillon (DC) and Bryce Bredl (WR) 83; 24. Sawyer Wilkens (WR), Carter Morrison (WR), Tanner Courtright (DC) and Jackson Schroeder (SP) 84; 28. Chase Klebenow (MER) and Magnus Machtan (MAR) 85; 30. Griffen Bunnell (DC) and Alex Fehl (WW) 86; 32. Drew Schwabe (WW) and Nate Pease (WW) 88; 34. Evan Elliott (MER) 89; 35. Zach May (DC) 90.

Overall Standings through Meet 6 of 7

Team: 1. Wausau East 38; 2. Stevens Point 36.5; 3. Marshfield 31.5; 4. Wisconsin Rapids 21; 5. Wausau West 17.5; 6. D.C. Everest 12.5; 7. Merrill 11.

Individual: 1. Teddy Schlindwein (WE) 66.5; 2. Cooper Bjerke (WE) 64; 3. Carter Morrison (WR) 60; 4. Keegan Fredrick (MAR) 59; 5. Sawyer Krambs (WE) 50.5; 6. Russell Harder (WW) 49; 7. Zach Hinchcliffe (SP) 47.5; 8. Hayden Ackerlund (SP) 45.5; 9. Nate Earnest (SP) 41; 10. Tyler Heiman (MAR) 27.5; 11. Brody Trantow (WE) 24.5; 12. Jacob Schmeltzer (MER) 23; 13. Jax Pagel (WR) 18.5; 14. Afton Hamill (MAR) 18; 15. Alex Fehl (WW) 17; 16. Carter Combs (SP) 14.5; 17. Ryan Trucco (WW) 13; 18. Sam Barthels (WE) 12.5; 19. Jackson Schroeder (SP) 12; 20. Trent Breitbach (SP) 10; 21. Maxx Oertel (MAR) 9.5; 22. Parker Klebenow (MER) 8.5; 23. Tanner Courtright (DC) 7.5; 24. Wil Weidman (WR) 6.5; 25. Drew Schwabe (WW) 5.5; 26. Brandon Newago (WR) 4; 27. Magnus Machtan (MAR) 2.5; 28. Zach May (DC) 2; 29. Sawyer Wilkens (WR) 1.5; 30. Connor Jensen (WR) 1.