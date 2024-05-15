Wausau Pilot & Review

Today

Sunny, with a high near 70. Light east northeast wind becoming east southeast 5 to 9 mph in the morning.

Tonight

A 10 percent chance of showers after 5am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 48. East southeast wind 6 to 10 mph.

Thursday

A chance of showers before 10am, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between 10am and 4pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 4pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 66. Southeast wind 5 to 9 mph becoming south southwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.