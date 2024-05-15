Wausau Pilot & Review

WAUSAU – The Wausau West girls won six events, including three by Maci Heise, and earned the team championship at the 2024 Wisconsin Valley Conference Track & Field Meet on Tuesday at Wausau West High School.

Wausau West finished with 165 points, just 4½ points ahead of Stevens Point. D.C. Everest was fourth (122) and Wausau East fifth (48).

Stevens Point cruised to the boys team title with 218 points, with D.C. Everest a distant second with 162. Wausau West took third (100) and Wausau East fourth (88).

Heise won the girls 100 meters (12.43 seconds), 200 (26.12) and 300 hurdles (44.43) to lead the way for the West girls.

Also earning titles for the Wausau West girls were the 400-meter relay team of Laina Oldenburg-Mash, Abby Berens, Kate Loveland and Maddie Hahn (50.52), Berens in the long jump (17-6¾) and Emily Jans in the discus (115-3).

The Wausau West boys also won three events as Carter Amerson placed first in the 100 (11.10) and 400 (51.54), and Teagan Isham-Her was first in the shot put (52-8¼).

The D.C. Everest boys won five conference titles, two by Blake Postler, who won the 110 hurdles (14.43) and 300 hurdles (38.37). Xavier Edwards won the high jump (45-9), Jorden Ukpong took first in the discus (159-3) and the 400 relay team of Thor Fowler, Adam McKaig, Isaiah Floyd and Samuel Dassow also won in 43.73 for the Evergreens.

Megan Zemke won the girls 100 hurdles (14.94), and placed second in both the long jump (17-5¾) and the 300 hurdles (45.19), and Sara Mlodik took first in the 1,600 (5:05.13) for the D.C. Everest girls.

Wausau East’s lone win came from Lily Clifford, who was victorious in the girls shot put with a toss of 39-2¾.

The Wausau East boys had four runner-up finishes: Joseph Nkoranyi in the long jump (21-1/2), Mason Meyer in the 110 hurdles (14.90) and 300 hurdles (39.55), and the 1,600 relay team of Charlie Cygan, Isaac Rozwadowski, Quinn Barber and Edmond Woods (3:34.41).

Wausau East and Wausau West will compete at a WIAA Division 1 regional at D.C. Everest on Monday.

2024 Wisconsin Valley Conference Track & Field Meet

May 14, at Wausau West

Girls

Team scores: 1. Wausau West 165; 2. Stevens Point 160.5; 3. Marshfield 150.5; 4. D.C. Everest 122; 5. Wausau East 48; 6. Merrill 28; 7. Wisconsin Rapids 22.

Boys

Team scores: 1. Stevens Point 218; 2. D.C. Everest 162; 3. Wausau West 100; 4. Wausau East 88; 5. Marshfield 71; 6. Wisconsin Rapids 44; 7. Merrill 13.

Click here for complete results at performancetiming.com