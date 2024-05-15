WAUSAU – Wausau West High School’s store, The West-Side Connection, was recently named the best retail operation store in the world at the International Career Development Conference in Anaheim, California, the Wausau School District announced in early May.

DECA members and store managers Jackson Albee, Sadie Steinbach and Bennett Matteson earned first place in the School-Based Enterprise-Retail Operations event. They wrote a manual, created a presentation, and presented their work at the international level against more than 300 other teams.

School-based enterprises provide realistic and practical learning experiences that reinforce classroom instruction. They are effective educational tools in helping to prepare students for the transition from school to work or college. For many students, they provide the first work experience; for others, they provide an opportunity to build management, supervision and leadership skills.