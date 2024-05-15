WAUSAU – A Wausau West High School student placed second in the Central Wisconsin Manufacturing Alliance’s 2024 Machine Tool and Welding Competition.

Samuel Schumacher will receive a $1,250 scholarship, which can be used in related manufacturing fields at either Mid-State Technical College or Northcentral Technical College.

This competition featured 27 competitors from seven schools.

In addition, Schumacher placed first in precision machining at the State Skills USA competition in Madison. He also participated in the woodworking display.

