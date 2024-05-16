WESTON — Adventure Awaits CrossFit will host a ribbon cutting ceremony at their new location in Weston at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, May 21. The event to be held at 3200 Schofield Avenue is open to the public.

The business is owned and operated by Andy and Cathy Adrian. The couple have been entrepreneurs for more than a combined three decades and have a love for fitness. The Adrians met in a gym and continued their passion for fitness while juggling both careers and family.

“Prior to owning the gym, we ran a successful tent rental company for fifteen years,” said Cathy. “We sold that business in 2018. We both started our CrossFit journey as athletes in 2014 and instantly had the passion for the exercise methodology and the CrossFit community of athletes.”

CrossFit is a fitness program that produces measurable outcomes through lifestyle changes, centered on training and nutrition. Workouts consist of constantly varied, high-intensity, functional movements, and are most fun and effective among friends at a local gym.

“After we sold our business in 2018, we were given the opportunity to purchase CrossFit from a local gym in April 2019,” said Andy. “We have grown the gym community ever since, which has led us to move our gym to a new location in Weston. We have been blessed during this entire adventure and hope to offer health, happiness and fitness for many years to come.”

“Our business has a philosophy,” said Cathy. “Fitness is life and life is an adventure.”

The customers at Adventure Awaits CrossFit have also shared their thoughts on the business.

“(It’s an) amazing community to be a part of,” said one customer. “Andy and Cathy will walk every step of the way with you on your journey to a healthier life. Come join Adventure Awaits CrossFit, you won’t regret it.”

“I have been (participating in) CrossFit for seven years with just over a year at this gym,” said another customer. “In all my experience, this is by far the best gym I’ve ever been to. Anybody can open a gym, but it takes real passion to make it a place that feels like family. The awesome coaching staff, combined with the community atmosphere and genuine passion these owners have is the recipe for perfection. The facility is large. The equipment is plentiful and well kept. It’s always clean.”

For more information on Adventure Awaits CrossFit, visit AdventureAwaitsCrossFit.com or call 715-573-2401.