STEVENS POINT – All expecting women, along with their support people and family members, are invited to a Pregnancy Expo at Aspirus Stevens Point Hospital.
Attendees will:
- Learn about important topics
- Discover community resources
- Experience interactive displays
- Tour the Aspirus Stevens Point Hospital birth center
Hosted by the hospital’s birth center team, the Pregnancy Expo will be held from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. June 19 in the cafeteria of Aspirus Stevens Point Hospital, 900 Illinois Ave. Admission is free, and no registration is needed.