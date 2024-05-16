STEVENS POINT – All expecting women, along with their support people and family members, are invited to a Pregnancy Expo at Aspirus Stevens Point Hospital.

Attendees will:

Learn about important topics

Discover community resources

Experience interactive displays

Tour the Aspirus Stevens Point Hospital birth center

Hosted by the hospital’s birth center team, the Pregnancy Expo will be held from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. June 19 in the cafeteria of Aspirus Stevens Point Hospital, 900 Illinois Ave. Admission is free, and no registration is needed.