For a sophisticated cocktail with a blend of cognac, orange and bourbon, stop in this week at The Palms for a taste of heaven. Created by Penny Borchardt, this original cocktail is as flavorful as it is original. Don’t miss this one!
Cocktail of the Week: Bourbon Sour with Grand Marnier Martini
- 1/2 oz. Lemon juice
- 1 1/2 oz. Bullet Bourbon
- 1 oz. Grand Marnier
- 1/2 oz. Sweet vermouth
- Twist of lemon and cherry, for garnish
Fill a shaker with ice and combine the liquids before pouring into a chilled martini glass. Garnish and serve.
For this and many other delicious cocktails, visit Penny at The Palms Supper Club, 5912 Hwy. 51, Schofield.