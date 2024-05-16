For a sophisticated cocktail with a blend of cognac, orange and bourbon, stop in this week at The Palms for a taste of heaven. Created by Penny Borchardt, this original cocktail is as flavorful as it is original. Don’t miss this one!

Cocktail of the Week: Bourbon Sour with Grand Marnier Martini

1/2 oz. Lemon juice

1 1/2 oz. Bullet Bourbon

1 oz. Grand Marnier

1/2 oz. Sweet vermouth

Twist of lemon and cherry, for garnish

Fill a shaker with ice and combine the liquids before pouring into a chilled martini glass. Garnish and serve.

For this and many other delicious cocktails, visit Penny at The Palms Supper Club, 5912 Hwy. 51, Schofield.