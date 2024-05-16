Jonathan Stanke, 38, of Wausau. May 10, 2024: Criminal damage to property more than $2,500

Editor’s note: This weekly feature of Wausau Pilot & Review is being published in response to reader concerns about crime and safety in the Wausau area and to keep readers informed about their neighborhoods.

Wausau Pilot & Review does not publish photos of minors, except in extreme circumstances, determined on a case-by-case basis. Wisconsin treats 17-year-olds as adults in the criminal justice system. Misdemeanor charges are listed only if they are filed alongside a felony in a single case.

If felony charges are verified as dropped or reduced to a misdemeanor, photos will be removed upon request after emailing [email protected] and verification through the court system.

All photos are courtesy of the Marathon County Sheriff’s Department and are considered public record in the state of Wisconsin.

Some photos were not available at the time of publication but can be requested from the Marathon County Sheriff’s Department.

Email [email protected] with questions or concerns.

You are advised that a charge is merely an accusation and that a defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.

Jonathan Stanke, 38, of Wausau. May 10, 2024: Criminal damage to property more than $2,500
Blake Nichols, 19, of Kronenwetter. May 10, 2024: Second-degree recklessly endangering safety, second-offense OWI, bail jumping
Timothy Duncan, 35, of Mercer. May 10, 2024: Possession of fentanyl with intent to deliver, possession of methamphetamine, bail jumping – repeater
Tyason Asmundsen, 28, of Wausau. May 3, 2024: Battery by prisoners, bail jumping
Shawneen Hulstrom, 45, of Wausau. May 3, 2024: Burglary
Monique Ysquierdo, 35. May 13, 2024: Bail jumping, resisting or obstructing an officer
Tyler Lemma, 36. May 9, 2024: Intimidating a witness
Kyler Derks, 20, of Granton. May 10, 2024: Armed robbery, battery
Izaiah Richardson, 17, of Marshfield. May 10, 2024: Armed robbery, battery
Nathan Woller, 34, of Wausau. May 10, 2024: Second-degree recklessly endangering safety, operating a firearm while intoxicated
Bobbie Jo Burk, 38. May 13, 2024: Battery or threat to a judge, prosecutor or law enforcement officer; bail jumping
Meng Yang, 38, of Wausau. May 13, 2024: Take and drive a vehicle without the owner’s consent, bail jumping
Montell Howard Sr., 43, of Wausau. May 13, 2024: Bail jumping, battery, disorderly conduct
Yanith Damas-Gomez, 28, of Spencer. May 13, 2024: Strangulation and suffocation, battery, disorderly conduct, resisting or obstructing an officer
Gavin Gould, 41. May 1, 2024: Bail jumping
Kim Broennimann, 46. May 15, 2024: Bail jumping, resisting or obstructing an officer
Justin Reynolds, 37, of Wausau. May 16, 2024: Possession of more than 50 grams of methamphetamine with intent to deliver – repeater
Davian Dominick, 21, of Marshfield. May 16, 2024: Retail theft between $500 and $5,000
Andrew Lorenzi, 34, of Wausau. May 15, 2024: Throw or discharge bodily fluid at a public safety worker or prosecutor – repeater