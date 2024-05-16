Wausau Pilot & Review

The North Central Wisconsin Master Gardeners Association is thrilled to announce their highly anticipated Plant Sale, scheduled to take place on May 18, 2024, from 7 a.m. to noon.

The event will be held at the Marathon Park Cattle Barn, located at 1201 Stewart Ave in Wausau, Wisconsin. This is a fundraiser supporting several amazing local public gardens; student scholarships and other community initiatives.

Garden enthusiasts and plant lovers alike can look forward to a vibrant and diverse selection of locally grown plants including an array of perennials, annuals, hostas, vegetables, tomatoes, natives, and seedlings, ensuring there’s something to suit every taste and garden style.

One of the highlights of the event is the free children’s planting area, where young green thumbs can get their hands dirty and cultivate their love for gardening under the guidance of experienced volunteers.

Proceeds from the plant sale make it possible for The North Central Wisconsin Master Gardener Association to fund a wide array of initiatives including Scholarships for College Students, the Wildflower Gardens at Rib Mountain State Park, Children’s Educational Gardening Experiences, Community Horticultural Education Classes and much more!!

“We’re excited to invite the community to join us for our annual Plant Sale,” said Jill Falstad, Chair of the Plant sale of the North Central Wisconsin Master Gardeners Association. “It’s not only an opportunity to acquire high-quality plants at affordable prices but also a chance to support local gardeners and connect with fellow gardening enthusiasts. Most importantly, proceeds go to support important local garden related initiatives.”

Admission to the event is free, and attendees are encouraged to bring cash or checks for purchases, as credit card transactions will not be available.

For more information about the North Central Wisconsin Master Gardeners Association and their upcoming Plant Sale event, visit their website at NCWMGA.org.