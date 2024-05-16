Wausau Pilot & Review

A 13-year-old girl is dead after an ATV crash on private property Wednesday in Shawano County, police said.

The crash, near Two Creek Road in the town of Lessor, was reported by a 911 caller who told dispatch the girl was unresponsive. A medical helicopter was dispatched to the scene.

Lifesaving attempts were not successful and the girl died at the scene of the crash. Police say the girl, whose name has not been released, was the sole rider of the ATV.

The teen was a student in Bonduel, officials said. The Wisconsin Dept. of Natural Resources is handling the investigation.

