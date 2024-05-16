Wausau Pilot & Review

Today

Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 2pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly between 2pm and 5pm. High near 65. East southeast wind 5 to 8 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight

Partly cloudy, with a low around 45. West southwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Friday

Sunny, with a high near 79. Calm wind becoming southwest 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.