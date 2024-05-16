Wausau Pilot & Review

WAUSAU – The Wausau West softball team wrapped up its Wisconsin Valley Conferenceschedule with a 10-3 win over Merrill on Wednesday at West High School.

Allison Kirsch had two doubles and drove in four runs for the Warriors, who finish the regular season at 12-9 overall and 5-7 in the Wisconsin Valley Conference.

Kaitlyn Butler picked up the pitching win, allowing two runs in 5 1/3 innings, with Kirsch finishing up the final five outs.

Augumn Hughes added two RBI in the win for the Warriors.

Wausau West will host Mosinee for a nonconference game Thursday at finish its regular-season schedule. The Warriors will play a WIAA Division 1 regional semifinal at Menomonie on Tuesday, with the winner moving on to a regional final matchup at Stevens Point on May 23.

Warriors 10, Bluejays 3

Merrill 000 002 1 – 3 6 2

Wausau West 050 023 x – 10 7 1

WP: Kaitlyn Butler. LP: Mady Graap.

SO: Graap (1 1/3 inn.) 0, Mackenzie Herdt (4 2/3 inn.) 7; Butler (5 1/3 inn.) 1, Allison Kirsch (1 2/3 inn.) 1. BB: Graap 2, Herdt 4; Butler 1, Kirsch 1.

Top hitters: M, Olivia Pierce 2×4, 2 2Bs, RBI. WW, Kirsch 2×3, 2 2Bs, 4 RBI; Grace Huggenvik 2B, RBI; Taylor Liebelt 2B; Autumn Hughes 2 RBI.

Records: Merrill 6-16, 2-10 Wisconsin Valley Conference; Wausau West 12-9, 5-7 Wisconsin Valley Conference.