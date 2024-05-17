Wausau Pilot & Review

Editor’s note: This regular feature shares the stories of locally-owned and operated businesses and organizations in the Wausau area, highlighting the products and services they offer and the ways they contribute to the metro area’s unique flavor. Learn how to feature your business by emailing [email protected].

Truly exceptional golf courses excel in every aspect. They blend strategic intrigue with an enjoyable playing experience, amplifying the natural beauty of their surroundings while providing a formidable challenge for even the most discerning golfers. Yet, the mark of a truly outstanding golf club transcends the game itself – it lies in the happiness and satisfaction of its members, unequivocally.

Today, our spotlight is on Greenwood Hills Country Club, nestled at 2002 Poplar Lane, renowned for its exquisite course and unparalleled golfing experience, among other delights.

Incredible food with weekly specials. Here’s a sampling of what you’ll find:













What elevates a good golf club to greatness? According to a revealing Golf Digest article from 2014, the answer lies beyond the fairways. They assert that the essence of a “premier club” emanates from everything but the golf course – it’s the intangible allure that envelops you the moment you arrive. And in this regard, Greenwood Hills epitomizes excellence with its inviting clubhouse, awe-inspiring patio vistas, culinary mastery, pickleball courts, pristine pool, and myriad other amenities.

Michael Fish, PGA General Manager and Golf Professional at Greenwood Hills, attests that their course maintains the highest standards, promising members a challenging yet rewarding game. “It caters to players of all skill levels, ensuring everyone savors the essence of this wonderful sport,” he said.

But beyond golf, Greenwood Hills extends a wealth of delights to non-golfers as well. Social memberships open doors to a plethora of pleasures, from poolside relaxation to spirited matches on the pickleball courts, complemented by a fitness center, driving range, vibrant member events, and exquisite dining experiences. It’s a haven where every member is greeted with warmth and hospitality.

Think a country club is synonymous with formality? Not at Greenwood Hills. While the golf course upholds a dress code, the clubhouse exudes a welcoming ambiance, while Chef Thomas’s culinary wizardry promises gastronomic delights. With his innovative menu offerings and stellar wine pairings, every dining experience becomes a culinary journey. From festive buffets on occasions like Mother’s Day to intimate wine and dine evenings during the off-season, Greenwood Hills ensures every visit is a memorable affair.

Established in 1989 and graced with an 18-hole gem since 1994, Greenwood Hills stands unrivaled in its domain. The clubhouse, erected in 1995, houses a golf shop, a gourmet restaurant, a private member bar, and administrative facilities. Adding to its allure, a pool complex was unveiled in 1998, followed by an outdoor event area with three pickleball courts in 2023, ensuring year-round enjoyment regardless of the weather.

In June of 2000, Greenwood Hills earned the esteemed Certified Audubon Cooperative Sanctuary designation, a testament to its commitment to environmental harmony. And come winter, members delight in additional recreational pursuits, courtesy of groomed trails for cross-country skiing, fat-tire biking, and snowshoeing.

Weddings and special events find their perfect setting here, with the club extending its hospitality to all, members and non-members alike.

“Our dedicated event coordinator collaborates with you every step of the way, ensuring your event is a resounding success,” Fish assures.

With a variety of membership options tailored for individuals, families, and businesses, Greenwood Hills invites you to discover the perfect fit. Reach out to Office Manager Danielle Bridenhagen at 715-848-2204, and embark on a journey to unparalleled golfing bliss.

But don’t just take our word for it. Step onto the course, and you’ll swiftly realize what sets Greenwood Hills apart. It’s more than a golf course; it’s an embodiment of excellence, offering members and guests unrivaled course conditions and an array of recreational options, all within a welcoming, convivial atmosphere.

Connect with Greenwood Hills Country Club PGA General Manager and Golf Professional: Michael Fish

Office Manager: Danielle Bridenhagen

Event Coordinator and Front of House Manager: Amanda Maslakow

Phone: 715-848-2204

Visit: 2002 Poplar Lane Wausau

Online at www.greenwoodhillscc.com

Follow Greenwood Hills on Facebook at this link.