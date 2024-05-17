Todd Bohm

WESTON – Each year the D.C. Everest Area School District recognizes community members, DCE students and DCE staff members for going above and beyond to make a difference in the lives of the D.C. Everest community by presenting them with the Everest Excellence award. Selected awardees are recognized at the end of the year during the DCE Recognition Celebration.

The following people were recognized for positively impacting others in the Everest Community.

Bethany Baptist Church staff: Pastor Joe Carlson and Alissa Rosenthal

Todd Bohm, DCE Senior High assistant principal

Xia Yang, DCE Hmong parent partner

Aaron Hoffman, DCE career and technical education coordinator

The district encourages community members, staff and students to submit Everest Excellence nominations to recognize someone they know who makes a difference in our community.

To learn more about the Everest Excellence awards and complete a brief nomination form, visit https://www.dce.k12.wi.us/community/everest-excellence-awards.