WAUSAU – The D.C. Everest softball team finished off its Wisconsin Valley Conference season with a 9-5 victory over Wausau East on Thursday at East High School.

Addison Kluck struck out 12 and walked one over five shutout innings to earn the win for the Evergreens, who are now 16-6 overall, and finish the WVC season at 10-2 and in second place.

Caitlyn Kressel had three hits, including a two-run home run, and drove in four to lead the way for the D.C. Everest offense.

Aubrey Klatt added two hits and an RBI, and Kelsey Woolley had a triple and two RBI as well for the Evergreens.

Claire Coushman had three hits and Bailey Berndt drove in two runs for Wausau East (7-14, 0-11 Wisconsin Valley Conference).

Wausau East will finish off its Wisconsin Valley Conference season at home against Marshfield on Friday.

D.C. Everest will Oregon and Cedarburg at the Cedarburg Triangular on Saturday.

Evergreens 9, Lumberjacks 5

D.C. Everest 220 203 0 – 9 9 2

Wausau East 000 002 3 – 5 8 4

WP: Addison Kluck. LP: Tristan Young.

SO: Kluck (5 inn.) 12, Kelsey Meverden (2 inn.) 1; Young (5 2/3 inn.) 3, Majewski (1 1/3 inn.) 1. BB: Kluck 1, K. Meverden 0; Young 7, Majewski 0.

Top hitters: DC, K. Meverden 2 runs; Aubrey Klatt 2×4, 3B, RBI; Caitlyn Kressel 3×5, HR, 4 RBI; Mara Meverden 2B, RBI; Kelsey Woolley 3B, 2 RBI. WE, Claire Coushman 3×4, 2 2Bs, RBI; Young 2B, RBI; Bailey Berndt 2 RBI.

Records: D.C. Everest 16-6, 10-2 Wisconsin Valley Conference; Wausau East 7-14, 0-11 Wisconsin Valley Conference.