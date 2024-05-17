Wausau Pilot & Review

Clean it Up Wausau, the city’s annual large item drop-off event, is set for May 17-18.

Large items can be dropped off between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. at the east end of Chellis Street near the yard waste site. Many large items, including stoves, microwaves, laptops, snow blowers, lawn mowers, mattresses, pool tables and toilets, can be dropped off for free. Other items such as dehumidifiers, air conditioners, refrigerators, broken TVs and freezers incur a nominal fee.

The city’s yard waste site is also open for the season and operates from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Wednesdays, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays. The site is locked and gated during non-operating hours.