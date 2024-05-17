WAUSAU – The Wausau Woodchucks and the Northwoods League Foundation announced this week Mosinee Youth Girls Softball as the recipient of the Share the Glove Softball Equipment Grant for the 2024 season.

As the recipient, Mosinee Youth Girls Softball was awarded with a standardized set of Rawlings softball equipment, sized for children ages 9 through 12.

“We’re delighted and deeply grateful for the equipment grant provided by the Northwoods League Foundation and Wausau Woodchucks,” said Bruce Jamroz, Mosinee Youth Girls Softball Board member.



The Wausau Woodchucks and the Northwoods League believe youth sports, such as baseball, are important to the young people in a community.

“Youth sports are important to the development of our children,” said Mark Macdonald, Woodchucks owner. “It (is) important for their interpersonal skill development. They learn to work as a team supporting teammates and working toward a common goal. Sports also (teach) them sportsmanship, honesty, fair play, empathy and humility.”

Mosinee Youth Girls Softball will be recognized as the 2024 Share the Glove recipient as a part of the pre-game festivities on the Woodchucks opening day, May 27.

