Wausau Pilot & Review

WAUSAU – Madison Keene had three hits and two RBI to lead the Newman Catholic softball team to an 11-7 win over Tomahawk in its regular-season finale Thursday at Sunnyvale Park.

Ava Sukanen and Lauren Thiel each had two hits and two RBI, and Molly Merrill had two hits and drove in one for the Cardinals, who improve to 4-11 with their third-straight win.

Ashley Jankowski picked up the pitching win, going the distance with one strikeout and no walks.

Newman Catholic will open postseason play with a WIAA Division 5 regional semifinal at Goodman/Pembine on Tuesday at Pembine High School at 5 p.m.

Cardinals 11, Hatchets 7

Tomahawk 103 100 2 – 7 11 5

Newman Catholic 232 103 x – 11 13 2

WP: Ashley Jankowski. LP: Kayleigh Haring.

SO: Haring (2 inn.) 2, Sophie Olsen (2 inn.) 1, Averi Petta (2 inn.) 3; Jankowski 1. BB: Haring 3, Olsen 0, Petta 1.

Top hitters: T, Petta 2×4, 2 HRs, 2 runs, 4 RBI; Macy Jankiewicz 2×4; Bella Marino 2B; Sammy Gebauer 2×4, 2B, 2 runs; Olsen 2×4, RBI; Scout Stromberg 2B, 2 runs, RBI. NC, Ava Sukanen 2×3, 2B, 2 RBI; Madison Keene 3×3, 2B, 3B, 2 runs, 2 RBI; Molly Merrill 2×3, 2 runs, RBI; Lauren Thiel 2×3, 2 RBI.

Records: Tomahawk 11-12; Newman Catholic 4-11.