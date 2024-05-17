Wausau Pilot & Review

MARSHFIELD – Wausau East completed a Wisconsin Valley Conference baseball series sweep of Marshfield with a 3-1 victory on Thursday at Safford Field.

Caden Werth knocked in a run with a sacrifice fly in the first inning and drove in another with a single in the third to give East (14-6) a 2-0 lead.

Adam Gilbertson had his second double of the game in the sixth inning, driving in Jakob Sadowska with the Tigers’ only run.

East responded with a run in the seventh on an RBI single by Bodee Beversdorf and Werth finished off the Tigers in the bottom of the frame to save the win for Jack Barthels.

Owen Griesbach suffered the loss for the Tigers (3-15), finishing with seven strikeouts in six innings.

Wausau East will play a make-up game at D.C. Everest on Friday.

Lumberjacks 3, Tigers 1

Wausau East 101 000 1 – 3 8 2

Marshfield 000 001 0 – 1 6 2

WP: Jack Barthels. LP: Owen Griesbach. SV: Caden Werth.

SO: Barthels (5 2/3 inn.) 2, Werth (1 1/3 inn.) 0; Griesbach (6 inn.) 7, Brant Freis (1 inn.) 0. BB: Barthels 2, Werth 1; Griesbach 1, Freis 0.

Top hitters: WE, Iain Stahel 2×4, 2B, 2 runs; Werth 1×2, 2 RBI; Oliver Turjaski 2×3,

2 2Bs; Bodee Beversdorf 2×3, 2B, RBI. M, Adam Gilbertson 2×2, 2 2Bs, RBI.

Records: Wausau East 14-6, 6-3 Wisconsin Valley Conference; Marshfield 3-15, 3-7 Wisconsin Valley Conference.