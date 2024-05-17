Wausau Pilot & Review

MARSHFIELD – Marshfield and Wausau West played to a 0-0 scoreless tie in a Wisconsin Valley Conference girls soccer pool play game Thursday at Heiting Community Stadium at Marshfield High School.

Marshfield is now 6-7-3 overall and 3-2-2 in the Wisconsin Valley Conference, while Wausau West moves to 7-2-3 and 5-1-1 in conference play.

Marshfield will host first-place D.C. Everest for its final home game of the season Tuesday at 7 p.m.

Wausau West will be back in action Tuesday at Stevens Point.