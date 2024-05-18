Wausau Pilot & Review

WESTON – The D.C. Everest baseball team pulled off a 3-2 win in eight innings over Wausau East in a Wisconsin Valley Conference matchup Friday at Simon Field.

The game was tied 2-2 in the bottom of the eighth when Collin Ebersold led off with a single and Nate Langbehn followed with another hit. The two successfully pulled off a double steal and Ebersold came into score on a throwing error on the play to give the Evergreens (11-8, 6-4 WVC) the walk-off win.

Jack Barthels had an RBI for Wausau East (12-6, 6-4 WVC).

Jake Vercimak had two of D.C. Everest’s eight hits in the victory.

D.C. Everest will host Eau Claire Memorial for a nonconference doubleheader on Saturday starting at 11 a.m.

Wausau East will travel to Green Bay on Saturday to play Notre Dame at 10 a.m. and Appleton East at 1 p.m. at Neville Field.

Evergreens 3, Lumberjacks 2 (8 inn.)

Wausau East 000 200 00 – 2 6 3

D.C. Everest 001 100 01 – 3 8 2

WP: Jack Dvorak. LP: Davis Winter.

SO: Winter 2; Nate Langbehn (4 inn.) 5, Dvorak (4 inn.) 0. BB: Winter 1; Langbehn 2, Dvorak 2.

Top hitters: WE, Jack Barthels 1×4, RBI. DC, Jake Vercimak 2×3, run; Brennan Hochberger 1×3, RBI.

Records: Wausau East 12-6, 6-4 Wisconsin Valley Conference; D.C. Everest 11-8, 6-4 Wisconsin Valley Conference.