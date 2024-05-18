Wausau Pilot & Review

WAUSAU – D.C. Everest dethroned three-time defending champion Stevens Point to win the Wisconsin Valley Conference Boys Tennis Tournament and overall championship on Friday at Wausau East High School.

The Evergreens had four champions and finished with 36 points. Stevens Point won the other three flights and finished second with 33 points. Wausau West was fourth and Wausau East fifth among the six teams.

Ted Kitchell (No. 1 singles), Marcus Heineck (No. 4 singles), Max Hoffman and Gavin Burress (No. 2 doubles) and Tim Waller and Hayden Gorski (No. 3 doubles) earned conference titles for the Evergreens.

Micah Boismenue placed third at No. 2 singles, and the No. 3 doubles team of Nathan Yang and Derek Emon also took third for Wausau West.

Wausau East had one third-place finish, that coming from the No. 1 doubles team of Andrew Franken and Sully Hanz.

Wausau East, Wausau West and D.C. Everest will compete at a WIAA Division 1 subsectional on Monday at Rhinelander.

2024 Wisconsin Valley Conference Boys Tennis Tournament

May 17, at Wausau East High School

Team scores: 1. D.C. Everest 36; 2. Stevens Point 33; 3. Marshfield 17; 4. Wausau West 15; 5. Wausau East 9; 6. Wisconsin Rapids 2.

No. 1 Singles

Championship: Ted Kitchell (DC) def. Mitchell Thielman (SP), 6-1, 6-2.

Third place: Kai Rens (MAR) def. Andrew Lipowski (WW), 6-0, 6-1.

Fifth place: Aiden Chavez (WR).

No. 2 Singles

Championship: Tully Smith (SP) def. Calvin Gassall (DC), 7-5, 2-6, 10-6.

Third place: Micah Boismenue (WW) def. Will Jepson (MAR), 5-7, 6-0, 12-10.

Fifth place: Ivan Lawler (WE).

No. 3 Singles

Championship: Will Mathews (SP) def. Sean Fleming (DC), 3-6, 7-5, 10-6.

Third place: Antonio Koehn (MAR) def. Riley Stanchik (WW), 7-5, 6-0.

Fifth place: Carter Clements (WE) def. Samuel Cummins (WR), 6-1, 6-1.

No. 4 Singles

Championship: Marcus Heineck (DC) def. Aran Tripathi (MAR), 6-7 (8), 7-5, 10-8.

Third place: Reid Meuman (SP) def. Beckett Wieman (WW), 6-2, 6-0.

Fifth place: Tim Hughes (WE) def. Parker Rendmeister (WR), 6-0, 6-0.

No. 1 Doubles

Championship: Jacob Lutgen-Carson Slowinski (SP) def. Adam Swedlund-Jonah Vesper (DC), 3-6, 6-4, 10-4.

Third place: Andrew Franken-Sully Hanz (WE) def. Carson Kirsch-Breton Wayde (WW), 6-1, 7-6 (1).

Fifth place: James Baldwin-Carter Swen (WR) def. Henry Johnson-Ryan Grassman (MAR), 6-4, 4-6, 10-7.

No. 2 Doubles

Championship: Max Hoffman-Gavin Burress (DC) def. Wyatt Thielman-Will Bevers (SP), 7-6 (6), 7-5.

Third place: Peter Tompkins-Rahul Dissenyake (MAR) def. Chaz Weiss-Elliot Harding (WE), 6-4, 5-7, 10-5.

Fifth place: Eli Hackett-Ryan McCallum (WW).

No. 3 Doubles

Championship: Tim Waller-Hayden Gorski (DC) def. Sebastion Nelson-Drew Rust (SP), 6-4, 6-2.

Third place: Nathan Yang-Derek Emon (WW) def. Beckett Hall-Kevin Buth (MAR), 7-5, 6-4.

Fifth place: Matthias Clements-Julio Flores (WE).