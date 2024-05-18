WESTON – D.C. Everest Senior High School was one of 16 schools that earned the Wisconsin Interscholastic Speech & Dramatic Arts Association’s Distinction in Speech recognition for their student team’s overall performance at the Wisconsin State Speech Festival in April.
D.C. Everest Senior High earned a medal count within the top 6 percent to 10 percent of participating schools, the D.C. Everest Area School District said in a news release. More than 3,050 students, representing 300 schools, participated in the event.
The forensics team is coached by Dawn Whitsett, and assistant coaches Sarah Aleckson and Anne Marie Jagodzinski. DCE students earned the following at the Wisconsin State Speech Festival.
Bronze medals
Vince Sepersky: Impromptu speaking
Maddie Pagel: Poetry reading
V. Smith: Radio news reporting
Brody Dickinson: Prose reading
Silver medals
Chloe Xiong: Farrago
Halena Wilhelm: Group interpretive reading
Ella Roberts: Group interpretive reading
Maddie Argiro: Group interpretive reading
Peter Schwantes: Impromptu speaking
Charlotte Hornung: Oratory
Angela Steinke: Oratory
Robin Jensen: Poetry reading
Duaja Yang: Expository
Ola Onitilo: Impromptu speaking
Gold medals with perfect scores
Elin Nielsen: Expository
Lyn Sepersky: Impromptu speaking
Adeline Mandli: Prose reading
Emily Weber: Prose reading
Morgan Stenstrom: Radio news reporting
Mila Bublik: Solo acting serious