WESTON – D.C. Everest Senior High School was one of 16 schools that earned the Wisconsin Interscholastic Speech & Dramatic Arts Association’s Distinction in Speech recognition for their student team’s overall performance at the Wisconsin State Speech Festival in April.

D.C. Everest Senior High earned a medal count within the top 6 percent to 10 percent of participating schools, the D.C. Everest Area School District said in a news release. More than 3,050 students, representing 300 schools, participated in the event.

The forensics team is coached by Dawn Whitsett, and assistant coaches Sarah Aleckson and Anne Marie Jagodzinski. DCE students earned the following at the Wisconsin State Speech Festival.

Bronze medals

Vince Sepersky: Impromptu speaking

Maddie Pagel: Poetry reading

V. Smith: Radio news reporting

Brody Dickinson: Prose reading

Silver medals

Chloe Xiong: Farrago

Halena Wilhelm: Group interpretive reading

Ella Roberts: Group interpretive reading

Maddie Argiro: Group interpretive reading

Peter Schwantes: Impromptu speaking

Charlotte Hornung: Oratory

Angela Steinke: Oratory

Robin Jensen: Poetry reading

Duaja Yang: Expository

Ola Onitilo: Impromptu speaking

Gold medals with perfect scores

Elin Nielsen: Expository

Lyn Sepersky: Impromptu speaking

Adeline Mandli: Prose reading

Emily Weber: Prose reading

Morgan Stenstrom: Radio news reporting

Mila Bublik: Solo acting serious



