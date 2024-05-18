Wausau Pilot & Review

With the beautiful weather we’re having, we bet you’re as excited as we are to fire up the grill. This week’s featured recipe makes the most of a relatively inexpensive cut of meat, drizzled with a flavorful salsa verde and served alongside fresh grilled carrots. Enjoy!

Grilled Flank Steak with Salsa Verde and Grilled Balsamic Carrots:

Ingredients:

For the Flank Steak:

  • 1.5 lbs flank steak
  • Salt and pepper to taste
  • 2 tablespoons olive oil

For the Salsa Verde:

  • 1 cup fresh parsley leaves
  • 1/2 cup fresh cilantro leaves
  • 1/4 cup fresh mint leaves
  • 2 cloves garlic
  • 2 tablespoons capers
  • 1 tablespoon lemon juice
  • 1/2 cup olive oil
  • Salt and pepper to taste

For the Grilled Balsamic Carrots:

  • 1 lb carrots, peeled and sliced lengthwise
  • 2 tablespoons balsamic vinegar
  • 1 tablespoon olive oil
  • 1 tablespoon honey
  • Salt and pepper to taste
  • Fresh thyme leaves for garnish

Instructions:

Prepare the Flank Steak:

  1. Season the flank steak generously with salt and pepper.
  2. Drizzle with olive oil and rub it into the meat.
  3. Preheat the grill to medium-high heat.
  4. Grill the steak for about 5-7 minutes per side, or until it reaches your desired level of doneness.
  5. Remove from the grill and let it rest for 10 minutes before slicing thinly against the grain.

Make the Salsa Verde:

  1. In a food processor, combine parsley, cilantro, mint, garlic, and capers.
  2. Pulse until finely chopped.
  3. Add lemon juice and olive oil, and pulse again until well combined.
  4. Season with salt and pepper to taste.

Prepare the Grilled Balsamic Carrots:

  1. Preheat the grill to medium heat.
  2. In a small bowl, whisk together balsamic vinegar, olive oil, honey, salt, and pepper.
  3. Toss the carrots with the balsamic mixture.
  4. Grill the carrots for about 10-12 minutes, turning occasionally, until they are tender and slightly charred.
  5. Remove from the grill and garnish with fresh thyme leaves.

Serve:

  1. Arrange the sliced flank steak on a serving platter.
  2. Drizzle with salsa verde.
  3. Serve alongside the grilled balsamic carrots.
  4. Garnish with additional fresh herbs if desired.