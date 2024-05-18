With the beautiful weather we’re having, we bet you’re as excited as we are to fire up the grill. This week’s featured recipe makes the most of a relatively inexpensive cut of meat, drizzled with a flavorful salsa verde and served alongside fresh grilled carrots. Enjoy!
Grilled Flank Steak with Salsa Verde and Grilled Balsamic Carrots:
Ingredients:
For the Flank Steak:
- 1.5 lbs flank steak
- Salt and pepper to taste
- 2 tablespoons olive oil
For the Salsa Verde:
- 1 cup fresh parsley leaves
- 1/2 cup fresh cilantro leaves
- 1/4 cup fresh mint leaves
- 2 cloves garlic
- 2 tablespoons capers
- 1 tablespoon lemon juice
- 1/2 cup olive oil
- Salt and pepper to taste
For the Grilled Balsamic Carrots:
- 1 lb carrots, peeled and sliced lengthwise
- 2 tablespoons balsamic vinegar
- 1 tablespoon olive oil
- 1 tablespoon honey
- Salt and pepper to taste
- Fresh thyme leaves for garnish
Instructions:
Prepare the Flank Steak:
- Season the flank steak generously with salt and pepper.
- Drizzle with olive oil and rub it into the meat.
- Preheat the grill to medium-high heat.
- Grill the steak for about 5-7 minutes per side, or until it reaches your desired level of doneness.
- Remove from the grill and let it rest for 10 minutes before slicing thinly against the grain.
Make the Salsa Verde:
- In a food processor, combine parsley, cilantro, mint, garlic, and capers.
- Pulse until finely chopped.
- Add lemon juice and olive oil, and pulse again until well combined.
- Season with salt and pepper to taste.
Prepare the Grilled Balsamic Carrots:
- Preheat the grill to medium heat.
- In a small bowl, whisk together balsamic vinegar, olive oil, honey, salt, and pepper.
- Toss the carrots with the balsamic mixture.
- Grill the carrots for about 10-12 minutes, turning occasionally, until they are tender and slightly charred.
- Remove from the grill and garnish with fresh thyme leaves.
Serve:
- Arrange the sliced flank steak on a serving platter.
- Drizzle with salsa verde.
- Serve alongside the grilled balsamic carrots.
- Garnish with additional fresh herbs if desired.