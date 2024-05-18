Wausau Pilot & Review

A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect for Wausau and surrounding communities Saturday, according to the National Weather Service.

The watch is in effect for all of Marathon, Lincoln, Langlade, Portage and Wood Counties until 10 p.m. Saturday, May 18.

At 427 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from 7 miles north of Neillsville to near Hatfield.

Movement was east at 40 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph and penny size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is

possible.

A watch is issued when severe thunderstorms are possible in and near the watch area. Stay informed and be ready to act if a severe thunderstorm warning is issued. The watch area is typically large, covering numerous counties or even states.