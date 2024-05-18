Wausau Pilot & Review

Today

A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 4pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. South southwest wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 12 to 17 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Tonight

Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 9pm. Mostly cloudy during the early evening, then gradual clearing, with a low around 50. Southwest wind 7 to 13 mph becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Sunday

Increasing clouds, with a high near 75. Light and variable wind becoming west 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon