Wausau Pilot & Review

A 47-year-old man is dead after an ATV crash Friday, according to the Outagamie County Sheriff’s Department.

The crash was reported at about 9:15 p.m. May 17 by a 911 caller. Emergency crews responded to an area on Rock Road near Mayflower Road in the town of Center where they discovered the victim, who was thrown from the vehicle.

The driver, of Hortonville, died at the scene. There were no other injuries reported in the crash and the name of the victim has not yet been released.

The roadway was shut down for about four hours while crews cleared the scene.

The Wisconsin Dept. of Natural Resources is investigating the crash.

